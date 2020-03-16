Market News
March 16, 2020 / 5:45 AM / Updated an hour ago

Japan's Abe hails BOJ easing as 'swift' and 'appropriate'

1 Min Read

TOKYO, March 16 (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Monday the central bank’s decision to ease monetary policy was a “swift, appropriate” move that addressed unstable global market moves.

“The government will continue to work closely with the Bank of Japan and G7 countries, with a close eye on global economic developments,” Abe told parliament.

At an emergency meeting on Monday, the BOJ eased policy further by ramping up purchases of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and other risky assets to combat the widening economic fallout from the coronavirus epidemic. (Reporting by Leika Kihara Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below