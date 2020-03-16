UPDATE 1-Kazakh cenbank holds key rate, to stick to tenge free float

Financials
ALMATY, March 16 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan’s central bank kept its policy rate unchanged at 12.0% on Monday and said it would stick to a free floating exchange rate regime for the local tenge currency.

The bank said there was now a higher risk of inflation exceeding the 6% target range ceiling this year due the impact of the coronavirus, and that it has slashed its outlook for the average 2020 Brent crude price to $35 per barrel from $60.

The central bank hiked the policy rate by 275 basis points last week in response to the plunge in the price of oil, Kazakhstan’s main export, after a global oil producers’ pact to limit output collapsed.

It will next review the rate on April 27.

The tenge lost more than 6% of its value against the dollar last week despite the rate hike and central bank interventions. Kazakhstan declared a state of emergency on Sunday due to the coronavirus outbreak. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

