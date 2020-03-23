Healthcare
Bank of Korea to step up repo operations to boost liquidity

SEOUL, March 23 (Reuters) - South Korea’s central bank said on Monday it will conduct repo operations of 14-day or 28-day maturities on Tuesday to ensure financial institutions have access to short-term credit as the coronavirus causes chaos in global financial markets.

That follows an injection of 1 trillion won ($789 million) in repo operations by the Bank of Korea last week.

The BOK did not disclose the amount of repo operations and did not elaborate further. ($1 = 1,266.3500 won) (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill)

