UK power firm Centrica braces for non-payments, fall in usage

April 2 (Reuters) - British-based power supplier and energy group Centrica on Thursday cancelled its 2019 dividend payment and took more steps to cut costs, saying it expected customers to defer electricity bill payments and sees a drop in business usage due to a nationwide lockdown.

The utility also said the current situation made it more challenging to move ahead with its plans to divest its holdings in oil and gas producer Spirit Energy as well as its interests in nuclear energy. (Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)