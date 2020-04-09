Bonds News
IMF completes talks with Chad over $115 mln in emergency funding -statement

JOHANNESBURG, April 9 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund has completed talks with Chad aimed at granting access to $115 million from its Rapid Credit Facility to help the African oil producer confront the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Fund said in a statement.

“This will allow the authorities to meet the urgent budgetary and balance of payment needs stemming from the deterioration of the global economic conditions and the spread of COVID-19 in Chad,” said the statement released late on Wednesday.

The IMF’s Executive Board is expected to consider the request in mid-April. (Reporting by Joe Bavier; Editing by Catherine Evans)

