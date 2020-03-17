Cheniere says steps to protect against coronavirus will not impact LNG production

March 17 (Reuters) - U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) company Cheniere Energy Inc said it does not expect the steps it has taken to protect employees against the coronavirus to impact production at its facilities.

“We have taken precautionary measures to encourage protection against transmission,” the company said in a statement. “We do not expect these measures to impact production at our facilities.”

Those steps include reducing large group meetings and non-essential travel, and implementing work from home schedules to support business operations continuity.

The company also said it has developed robust preparedness and business continuity plans in order to minimize impacts to normal operations during critical events.

Cheniere is the biggest buyer of natural gas and biggest exporter of LNG in the United States and operates LNG export plants at Sabine Pass in Louisiana and Corpus Christi in Texas. (Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Chris Reese)