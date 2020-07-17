Chicago schools plan a hybrid remote/in-person learning model for fall -mayor

July 17 (Reuters) - Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said on Friday that her city’s public school district, the third largest in the U.S., was planning to host some classes remotely and some in-person this fall in an effort to prevent outbreaks of the novel coronavirus.

The mayor said parents would have a choice whether to send their children to school and encouraged their feedback on the reopening plan ahead of students’ return to school.

“We believe that a hybrid model will be the best model to meet the needs of all of our students throughout the city,” Chicago Public Schools Chief Executive Janice Jackson said on Friday. (Reporting by Gabriella Borter Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)