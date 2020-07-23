Healthcare
Chile President Pinera will sign pensions withdrawal bill into law

Aislinn Laing

SANTIAGO, July 23 (Reuters) - Chilean President Sebastian Pinera on Friday will sign into law a bill allowing citizens to withdraw up to 10% of their pension savings to help ease the economic impact of the novel coronavirus outbreak, the government said in a statement on Thursday evening.

The statement said the president, whose government staunchly opposed the opposition-led bill, wished to demonstrate his “intention and will to facilitate and expedite” the emergency relief measure. (Reporting by Aislinn Laing; Editing by Leslie Adler)

