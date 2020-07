SANTIAGO, July 23 (Reuters) - Chile´s Congress on Thursday gave its final approval to a bill that allows citizens to withdraw 10% of their pension savings to help ease the economic pain wrought by the coronavirus outbreak.

The controversial bill, which was overwhelmingly approved in a second vote Thursday afternoon in the Chamber of Deputies, now moves to President Sebastian Pinera for his final signature. (Reporting by Dave Sherwood, Editing by Franklin Paul)