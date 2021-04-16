China's Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine 67% effective in preventing symptomatic infection - Chile govt report

SANTIAGO, April 16 (Reuters) - China’s Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine CoronaVac was 67% effective in preventing symptomatic infection, the Chilean government said on Friday in the first real-world study of the vaccine among its population.

The vaccine was 85% effective in preventing hospitalisations and 80% effective in preventing deaths, the government added in a report prepared by the Chilean health ministry. (Reporting by Dave Sherwood, writing by Aislinn Laing Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)