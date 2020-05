SANTIAGO, May 4 (Reuters) - Chile´s health ministry said on Monday that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases had exceeded 20,000.

Paula Daza, the health ministry subsecretary, said there were now 20,643 confirmed cases in the world’s top copper producer, 980 more than the previous day, and 10 new deaths, taking the total number of fatalities to 270. (Reporting by Aislinn Laing)