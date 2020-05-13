Chile's health minister announces general quarantine for Santiago

SANTIAGO, May 13 (Reuters) - Chile’s health minister Jaime Manalich on Wednesday announced a general quarantine for Santiago to force down a surging rate of fresh coronavirus cases in the capital.

Manalich said there had been 2,660 new cases of the virus recorded in the country overnight, a 60% increase on the previous day.

The minister said “extraordinary, tough new measures” were needed to bring down the contragion rate, before announcing a general quarantine for all people over 75 in the country and a quarantine for all of greater Santiago. (Reporting by Aislinn Laing)