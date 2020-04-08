Chile´s Pinera announces new, $2 billion fund to benefit informal workers amid coronavirus outbreak

SANTIAGO, April 8 (Reuters) - Chilean president Sebastian Pinera announced on Wednesday a new, $2 billion fund to help support the country´s informal workers as the coronavirus outbreak continues to batter the South American nation´s economy.

Chile´s government had already announced a nearly $12 billion stimulus package, worth nearly 5% of gross domestic product, aimed at saving jobs and protecting small businesses.

The world´s top copper miner has confirmed more than 5,000 cases of coronavirus, among the highest tallies in Latin America.