Moody's flags risks in China auto-loan ABS after record delinquency

HONG KONG, April 7 (Reuters) - Delinquency in the automobile loans behind Chinese asset-backed securities (ABS) could worsen in the next six months after hitting a record high in February, Moody’s said on Tuesday, as the coronavirus outbreak disrupts economic activity.

The 31-60 days delinquency rate rose to a record high of 0.39% in February, compared with 0.11% in January and just 0.06% a year earlier, the credit rating agency said in a report. The sample only includes ABS rated by Moody’s.

Shorter dated 1-30 days delinquency rate also climbed to 2.42% from January’s 2.37% and 1.60% in February 2019.

Authorities lengthened the Chinese New Year break and imposed travel restrictions in February in efforts to contain the COVID-19 outbreak, which began in Hubei, central China.

“The extended holidays disrupted loan payments, resulting in delinquencies,” analysts at the agency wrote, warning that such credit events could be frequent in the next six months.

“Borrowers in regions with the most number of coronavirus cases, such as Hubei province, and borrowers employed in sectors hit hard by disruptions... are most at risk of losing income.”

China’s auto-loan ABS market is also hit by slower pre-payment as unemployment ticks up, and by slumping car sales, which hurts manufacturers whose subsidiaries borrow through ABS, the agency added.

Moody’s expects auto unit sales in China to decline 10% in 2020 compared with 2019, steeper than its previous projection of 2.9%, before bouncing back to growth next year.

Retail sales of passenger cars in China crumbled 47% on an annual basis in the first 15 days of March, after dropping 80% in February. (Reporting by Noah Sin Editing by Peter Graff)