REFILE-China will exempt some African countries from repaying certain loans

(Corrects spelling of Chinese President’s name in paragraph 1)

BEIJING, June 17 (Reuters) - China will exempt some African countries from repaying zero-interest rate loans due at the end of 2020, state television reported on Wednesday, quoting President Xi Jinping’s speech at a summit.

Under the framework of the China-Africa cooperation forum, China will further extend loan payment forbearance for some countries including African countries, Xi told the China-Africa summit.

China is willing to give priority to African countries once COVID-19 vaccines are ready to use, Xi added. (Reporting by Leng Cheng, Colin Qian and Ryan Woo in Beijing; Editing by Kevin Liffey)