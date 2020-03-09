China announces more airline measures for coronavirus outbreak

BEIJING, March 9 (Reuters) - China’s civil aviation authority on Monday announced more new measures to support airlines during the coronavirus outbreak, reducing airport and air control fees, as well as postponing the upcoming summer season flight plan.

The evaluation of airlines’ on-time performance would be suspended, said the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) in a statement on its website, while the approval time for resuming international flights would be shortened.

Last week, the CAAC said it would roll out cash support to both domestic and foreign airlines to encourage them to restore services and stop suspending flights.