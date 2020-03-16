China's carriers including Air China plan to reduce international flights amid coronavirus - Global Times

March 16 (Reuters) - China’s carriers including Air China, China Southern Airlines and China Eastern Airlines are planning to reduce international flights as part of anti-epidemic efforts, the Global Times reported on Monday, citing unnamed sources.

China’s aviation industry is one of the worst-affected by the epidemic, following travel curbs by nations fearing contagion and cancellations by airlines on shrivelling demand.

Chinese airlines reported a total loss of 20.96 billion yuan ($2.99 billion) in February as the coronavirus epidemic spread and hit travel demand, Civil Aviation Administration of China said last week. ($1 = 7.0176 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru)