Company News
March 16, 2020 / 1:35 PM / Updated an hour ago

China's carriers including Air China plan to reduce international flights amid coronavirus - Global Times

1 Min Read

March 16 (Reuters) - China’s carriers including Air China, China Southern Airlines and China Eastern Airlines are planning to reduce international flights as part of anti-epidemic efforts, the Global Times reported on Monday, citing unnamed sources.

China’s aviation industry is one of the worst-affected by the epidemic, following travel curbs by nations fearing contagion and cancellations by airlines on shrivelling demand.

Chinese airlines reported a total loss of 20.96 billion yuan ($2.99 billion) in February as the coronavirus epidemic spread and hit travel demand, Civil Aviation Administration of China said last week. ($1 = 7.0176 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru)

