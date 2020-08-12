Company News
August 12, 2020 / 3:59 AM / Updated an hour ago

China to suspend Etihad Airways, SriLankan Airlines Shanghai route from Aug 17

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Aug 12 (Reuters) - China’s aviation regulator said on Wednesday that it would suspend Etihad Airways from flying its Abu Dhabi-Shanghai route and China Eastern Airlines from operating its Manila-Shanghai route each for a week from August 17 due to COVID-19 cases.

SriLankan Airlines will halt its Colombo-Shanghai route for four weeks from August 17 due to a high number of arriving passengers testing positive for the coronavirus, the Civil Aviation Administration of China said.

Reporting by Stella Qiu and Brenda Goh; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below