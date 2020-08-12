China to suspend Etihad Airways, SriLankan Airlines Shanghai route from Aug 17

BEIJING, Aug 12 (Reuters) - China’s aviation regulator said on Wednesday that it would suspend Etihad Airways from flying its Abu Dhabi-Shanghai route and China Eastern Airlines from operating its Manila-Shanghai route each for a week from August 17 due to COVID-19 cases.

SriLankan Airlines will halt its Colombo-Shanghai route for four weeks from August 17 due to a high number of arriving passengers testing positive for the coronavirus, the Civil Aviation Administration of China said.