BEIJING, July 24 (Reuters) - China’s aviation regulator said on Friday the number of daily passenger flights had rebounded to about 80% of pre-COVID levels, suggesting further improvement in the aviation industry after coronavirus epidemic shattered travel demand.

Daily transported air passenger numbers have recovered to nearly 70% of the levels seen last year, the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) said. (Reporting by Stella Qiu and Brenda Goh; Editing by Mark Potter)