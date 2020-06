BEIJING, June 17 (Reuters) - Beijing’s city government reported 31 new confirmed coronavirus cases as of end-June 16, up from 27 cases reported a day earlier as the city moves to curb the spread of the disease.

The city’s health authority said in a statement posted on its Weibo social media account that 19 of the new cases were reported in southwestern Fengtai district, where a cluster of infections emerged last week. (Reporting by Lusha Zhang and Se Young Lee; Editing by Himani Sarkar)