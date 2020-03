SHANGHAI, March 18 (Reuters) - Beijing reported 11 new imported cases of coronavirus as of noon on March 18, according to the city’s Health Commission, as imported cases in China outnumbered local transmissions for the fifth straight day.

Of the new confirmed imported cases, 5 originated from Spain, 4 from the United Kingdom, 1 from Brazil, and 1 from Luxembourg, according to the commission. (Reporting by Josh Horwitz Editing by Shri Navaratnam)