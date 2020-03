BEIJING, March 15 (Reuters) - Anyone arriving to Beijing from abroad will be transferred directly to a central quarantine facility for 14 days for observation, a city government official said on Sunday.

The new policy will be implemented at 12.01 am on March 16.

It comes as the majority of new coronavirus cases being reported in China have come from people arriving from abroad, rather than from domestic transmission. (Reporting by Roxanne Liu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Himani Sarkar)