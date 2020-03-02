China Development Bank to support belt and road companies hit by coronavirus-Xinhua

BEIJING, March 2 (Reuters) - China Development Bank will provide support to coronavirus-hit Belt and Road Initiative-related companies, news agency Xinhua said in a social media Weibo post on Monday.

The bank will provide low-cost financing, special foreign exchange liquidity loans for companies involved in Beijing’s massive infrastructure project, Xinhua said.

It did not say whether these loans would be for Chinese companies only, or any firms involved in the Belt and Road Initiative, which seeks to link China by sea and land with Southeast and Central Asia, the Middle East and Africa. (Reporting by Shivani Singh and Yilei Sun; Editing by Alex Richardson)