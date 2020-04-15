RPT-Virus-driven surge in China convertible bonds raises crackdown risk

(Repeats story with no changes to text)

By Samuel Shen and Andrew Galbraith

SHANGHAI, April 15 (Reuters) - Chinese mom-and-pop investors are rushing into the convertible bond market to avoid the pandemic-led swings in equities, but rich valuations have raised alarm that a growing channel for funding virus-hit companies could become victim to a bubble.

Mainland trading in convertible bonds nearly quadrupled in March from February to exceed 1 trillion yuan ($141.9 billion), equivalent to 2.5 times the combined face value of China’s 220 such bonds on the market. Once the domain of professional fund managers, a sizeable chunk of the market is now in the hands of China’s retail investors.

Convertible debt offers coupons - interest payments - like normal bonds, but also carries the right to convert the debt into shares at a certain price.

Retail investors like such instruments as they don’t come with the restrictions of China’s mainstream stock markets where investors cannot trade in and out of the same company on a single day. Nor are convertibles subject to daily price limits.

“Making money in stocks has become difficult. Trading convertible bonds is far more lucrative,” said Liu Xiaobing, a self-labelled “super short-term trader” who claims to have made a more than 10% return trading convertible bonds in March.

Last month, China’s blue-chip stock index lost more than 6% as the coronarius pandemic rocked global markets.

“You buy a stock today, and if Wall Street tumbles overnight, you’re stuck. Huge risk,” said another retail investor surnamed Qian. Like Liu, he is active on the stock-trading online community xueqiu.com.

Convertible bonds are not risk-free, but should the company’s stock tumble, investors can hold the bond until maturity and get back the face value of the debt, unless the company defaults.

“Investors like convertibles, because they can have equity-like returns in a fixed income mandate,” said Gergely Szalka, executive director of fixed income and multi asset research, MSCI. “It wouldn’t be surprising if equity investors turned to convertibles as the volatility of the market increases.”

BUBBLE FEARS

Chinese companies sold a record 268.2 billion yuan of convertible bonds in 2019, more than triple the previous year’s total, stock exchange data showed. Last year, China overtook the United States in terms of convertible issuance, MSCI said.

China’s clampdown on other avenues of financing such as in its vast shadow banking sector probably encouraged the rise in convertible bond sales, analysts said.

“Compared with IPOs and follow-up share sales, it takes less time to get regulatory approval for convertible bond sales,” added Yulia Wan, senior analyst at Moody’s.

The influx of new investors, however, has inflated prices of some convertibles to irrational levels, said Li Yingbang, head of investor relations at Welkin Asset Management Co. Quite a few convertible bonds trade at prices that suggest those companies’ shares will need to rise over 50% from current levels, to make buying the bonds a profitable trade.

One such bond maturing in December 2025 was sold last year by Guiyang Xintian Pharmaceutical Co. It surged 95% on one single day, March 16, to 243 yuan while its face value is 100 yuan.

Investors in China could also face the risk of forced redemptions if the convertible bond price trades higher than 130% for a period of time, in which case they would only receive payment at face value, Li added.

Surging turnover, especially among small-cap, low-rated convertible bonds has raised regulatory eyebrows.

The Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges have stepped up monitoring of “abnormal trading” in some heavily traded convertibles, warning investors in several statements that the bonds “could no longer be seen as relatively safe”.

The warnings have raised fears among some retail investors of a crackdown.

Individual holdings of convertible bonds have more than doubled over the past year in Shanghai, accounting for over a fifth of the outstanding bonds, exchange data showed. In the smaller Shenzhen market, retail traders’ 28.6 billion yuan of holdings puts them neck-to-neck with mutual funds as the biggest holders.

“My worst fear is that regulators may roll out some violent policies, such as raising the bar for investors,” said Qian, the retail investor. “That could make this market lifeless.” (Editing by Jennifer Hughes and Jacqueline Wong)