BEIJING, March 17 (Reuters) - China will speed up bond issuance, state television quoted a cabinet meeting chaired by premier Li Keqiang as saying on Tuesday.

Local governments have already issued 1.22 trillion yuan in bonds in the first two months of this year, the finance ministry has said.

The government also urged the removal of rules impeding work resumption and speed up 11,000 major projects across the country amid the coronavirus outbreak, it added.