China says will firmly prevent rebound of coronavirus epidemic

BEIJING, March 9 (Reuters) - The coronavirus outbreak in China remains complex and the government will firmly prevent a rebound of the epidemic, the government said on its website on Monday.

Cities such as Beijing need to take strict entry and exit virus control measures, it cited a meeting chaired by Premier Li Keqiang as saying. It also called for reducing two-way flows of overseas students in cooperation with education authorities of relevant countries. (Reporting by Colin Qian, Stella Qiu and Ryan Woo; Editing by Alex Richardson)