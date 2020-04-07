China will hold Canton Fair online in June

BEIJING, April 7 (Reuters) - China will hold Canton Fair, the country’s oldest and biggest trade fair, online in June, state television reported Tuesday quoting a cabinet meeting chaired by Premier Li Keqiang.

Canton Fair was originally scheduled to begin on April 15, but was postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

China will also set up 46 more cross-border e-commerce pilot zones , and extend some favorable tax policies for small firms, farmers and individual businesses to the end of 2023, it said. (Reporting by Yew Lun Tian and Colin Qian; editing by John Stonestreet)