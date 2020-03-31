China will make further targeted RRR cuts for medium and small banks

BEIJING, March 31 (Reuters) - China will step up fiscal and monetary policy adjustments to combat the impact of the global coronavirus outbreak, state media reported on Tuesday, quoting a cabinet meeting chaired by Premier Li Keqiang.

China will make further targeted reserve requirement ratio cuts to medium and small banks, it said.

China will increase re-lending and re-discount quotas for medium and small banks by 1 trillion yuan ($140.85 billion), and will issue more local government special bonds, it said. The government will extend subsidies for new energy vehicle (NEV) purchases and extend NEV’s purchase tax exemption for two years, it said. ($1 = 7.0995 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Colin Qian and Kevin Yao; Editing by Andrew Heavens)