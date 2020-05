BEIJING, May 13 (Reuters) - China will step up macro-economic adjustments to offset the impact of coronavirus epidemic through coordinating fiscal, monetary, social insurance and employment policies, state television reported on Wednesday quoting a cabinet meeting chaired by Premier Li Keqiang.

The government will prioritise employment, social welfare, grain and energy security and supply chain stability to keep the economy stable, it said. (Reporting by Stella Qiu and Se Young Lee)