Beijing confirms eight new COVID-19 cases in first seven hours of June 14

BEIJING, June 14 (Reuters) - Beijing city confirmed eight new coronavirus cases in the first seven hours of June 14, a city official said on Sunday.

Beijing health official Pang Xinghuo said at a second press conference on Sunday that these eight cases are all linked to Xinfadi market, a major food wholesale market in the city’s southwestern Fengtai district.

All 43 cases in Beijing reported in the previous three days were also linked to the market. (Reporting by Yew Lun Tian Editing by Frances Kerry)