China reports 103 new COVID-19 cases vs 69 a day earlier

SHANGHAI, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Mainland China reported 103 new COVID-19 cases on Jan.10, up from 69 cases a day earlier, the country’s national health authority said on Monday.

The National Health Commission, in a statement, said 82 of the 85 local infections were reported in Hebei province. Another 18 cases were imported infections originating from overseas. (Reporting by Jing Wang and Josh Horwitz; writing by Se Young Lee Editing by Shri Navaratnam)