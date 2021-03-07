China reports 13 new COVID-19 cases vs 10 a day earlier

BEIJING, March 7 (Reuters) - Mainland China reported 13 new COVID-19 cases on March 6, up from 10 cases a day earlier, the country’s national health authority said on Sunday.

The National Health Commission said in a statement all of the new cases were imported infections. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, fell to 11 from 23 cases a day earlier.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China stands at 89,975, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,636. (Reporting by Hallie Gu, Yingzhi Yang, and Ryan Woo; Editing by William Mallard)