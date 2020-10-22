China reports 14 new coronavirus cases

FILE PHOTO: A medical worker in protective suit collects a swab from a middle school student for nucleic acid testing, following new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Qingdao, Shandong province, China October 12, 2020. Picture taken October 12, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China reported 14 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for Oct. 21, compared with 11 cases a day earlier, the health commission said on Thursday.

All 14 of the new infections were imported, according to a statement by the National Health Commission.

China reported 25 new asymptomatic patients, compared with 15 a day earlier.

As of Oct 21, mainland China had 85,729 confirmed coronavirus cases, the health authority said. The COVID-19 death toll remained at 4,634.