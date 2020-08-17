Chinese Labor Unrest
China reports 22 new coronavirus cases in mainland for Aug 16 vs 19 a day earlier

SHANGHAI, Aug 17 (Reuters) - China reported on Monday 22 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for August 16, compared with 19 cases a day earlier, the health authority said.

All of the new infections were imported cases, the National Health Commission said in a statement. There were no new deaths.

China also reported 37 new asymptomatic patients, compared with 16 a day earlier.

As of August 16, mainland China had a total of 84,849 confirmed coronavirus cases, it said.

China’s death toll from the coronavirus remained unchanged at 4,634. (Reporting by Josh Horwitz; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

