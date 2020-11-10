China reports 22 new COVID-19 cases vs 33 a day earlier

FILE PHOTO: Medical staff members check the temperature of people as they enter at Capital Airport, following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Beijing, China, November 5, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

BEIJING (Reuters) - China reported 22 new COVID-19 cases as of Nov. 9, down from 33 cases a day earlier, its health authority said on Tuesday.

The National Health Commission said one of the new cases was a local infection reported in Shanghai, while the remaining 21 cases were imported by people returning from overseas. The commission also reported 25 new asymptomatic cases, up from nine a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 infections in mainland China now stands at 86,267, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.