China reports 24 new COVID-19 cases on July 13, vs 29 a day earlier

SHANGHAI, July 14 (Reuters) - China reported 24 new coronavirus cases on the mainland on July 13, down from 29 a day earlier, the country’s health authority said on Wednesday.

One of the cases was a local transmission in the southwestern province of Yunnan, which has imposed strict controls after a new outbreak in the border city of Ruili last week.

The National Health Commission said a further 9 new asymptomatic cases were found on Tuesday, versus 22 a day earlier. China does not include asymptomatic patients in its confirmed case numbers.

As of July 13, China has recorded 92,119 COVID-19 cases, with total deaths unchanged at 4,636. (Reporting by David Stanway and Wang Jing; Editing by Himani Sarkar)