China reports six new COVID-19 cases vs five a day earlier

By Reuters Staff

FILE PHOTO: People wearing protective face masks against the coronavirus arrive at Capital Airport in Beijing, China, November 5, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China on Saturday reported six new coronavirus cases in the mainland for Nov. 27, compared with five cases a day earlier, the health authority said.

All of the new infections were imported cases, the National Health Commission said in a statement. There were no new deaths.

China also reported four new asymptomatic patients, compared with eight a day earlier.

As of Nov. 27, mainland China had a total of 86,501 confirmed coronavirus cases, it said.

China’s death toll from the coronavirus remained unchanged at 4,634.

Reporting by Josh Horwitz; Editing by Leslie Adler

