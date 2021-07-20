China's Yunnan reports 41 new imported COVID-19 cases on June 19 vs 5 a day earlier

SHANGHAI, July 20 (Reuters) - China’s southwestern border province of Yunnan reported 41 new imported coronavirus cases on July 19, the local health authority said on Tuesday, a jump from five the previous day.

The authority also reported eight new cases that were local transmissions, compared with five the previous day.

On Monday, China reported a total of 31 new coronavirus cases for July 18, including 26 imported cases. (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Christopher Cushing)