Chinese Labor Unrest
September 6, 2020 / 1:35 AM / Updated an hour ago

Mainland China reports 10 new Covid-19 cases, unchanged from a day earlier

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Mainland China reported 10 new COVID-19 cases on Sept. 5, unchanged from a day earlier, the country’s national health authority said on Sunday.

The National Health Commission said in a statement that all the new cases were imported, marking the 21th consecutive day with no locally transmitted infections.

The number of new asymptomatic cases rose to 17 from eight a day earlier. China does not count symptomless infections as confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The total confirmed COVID-19 cases for mainland China now stands at 85,122, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634. (Reporting by Stella Qiu and Ryan Woo; Editing by William Mallard)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below