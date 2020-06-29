Mainland China reports 12 new COVID-19 cases vs 17 a day earlier

Chinese Labor Unrest
BEIJING, June 29 (Reuters) - Mainland China reported 12 new confirmed COVID-19 cases as of end of June 28, down from 17 reported a day earlier, the country’s National Health Commission (NHC) said on Monday.

The NHC said in a statement that five of the new COVID-19 cases were so-called imported infections involving travellers from overseas, compared with three such cases reported a day earlier. The seven local infections were all in the capital city of Beijing, which is trying to manage a new wave of infections.

There were also six new asymptomatic cases reported, compared with seven such cases a day earlier.

The total number of COVID-19 cases for mainland China now stands at 83,512, while the total death toll remained unchanged at 4,634. (Reporting by Huizhong Wu; Writing by Se Young Lee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

