Mainland China reports 14 new coronavirus cases, including nine in Xinjiang

BEIJING, July 22 (Reuters) - China reported 14 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for July 21, up from 11 cases a day earlier, the health commission said on Wednesday.

Of the new infections, nine were in the far western region of Xinjiang, according to a statement by the National Health Commission. The other five were imported cases.

China reported 22 new asymptomatic patients, up from six a day earlier.

As of Tuesday, mainland China had 83,707 confirmed coronavirus cases, the health authority said. The COVID-19 death toll remained at 4,634. (Reporting by Lusha Zhang, Roxanne Liu and Ryan Woo; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)