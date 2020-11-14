Mainland China reports 18 new COVID-19 cases versus 8 a day earlier

People wearing face masks walk on a street, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Shanghai, China November 13, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Mainland China reported 18 new COVID-19 cases on Nov. 13, up from eight cases a day earlier, the country’s national health authority reported on Saturday.

The National Health Commission said in a statement that all new cases were imported infections originating from overseas.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, fell to 10 from 15 reported a day earlier. All asymptomatic cases were imported, the commission said.

The total of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Mainland China stands at 86,325, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.