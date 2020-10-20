Mainland China reports 19 new COVID-19 cases

FILE PHOTO: A medical worker in protective suit collects a swab from a woman for nucleic acid testing, following new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Qingdao, Shandong province, China October 13, 2020. Picture taken October 13, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS .

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China reported 19 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for Oct. 19, up from 13 cases a day earlier, the health commission said on Tuesday.

All of the new infections were imported, the National Health Commission said in a statement.

China reported 24 new asymptomatic patients, compared with 33 a day earlier.

As of Monday, mainland China had 85,704 confirmed coronavirus cases, the health authority said. The COVID-19 death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.