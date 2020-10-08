Mainland China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases vs 11 a day earlier

FILE PHOTO: People wearing masks following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak are seen with luggage outside Beijing Railway Station, during the holidays of Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day, in China October 1, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Mainland China reported 21 new COVID-19 cases on Oct. 8, up from 11 a day earlier, the country’s national health authority said on Friday.

The National Health Commission said in a statement that all new cases were imported infections involving travellers from overseas. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed COVID-19 cases, rose to 15 from eight a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Mainland China now stands at 85,521, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.