Mainland China reports 33 new COVID-19 cases vs 25 a day earlier

FILE PHOTO: A medical worker in protective suit collects a swab from a middle school student for nucleic acid testing, following new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Qingdao, Shandong province, China October 12, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS

BEIJING (Reuters) - Mainland China reported 33 new COVID-19 cases on Oct. 30, up from 25 a day earlier, the country’s national health authority said on Saturday.

Of the new cases, 27 were imported infections originatingfrom overseas. The National Health Commission said in astatement that six local infections were reported in the westernregion of Xinjiang.

The commission also reported 38 new asymptomatic cases, downfrom 53 a day earlier. China does not count symptomless patientsas confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Total confirmed COVID-19 cases to date in mainland China stand at 85,973. The death toll remains at 4,634.