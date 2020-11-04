Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Healthcare

REFILE-China reports 17 new coronavirus cases in mainland as of end-Nov 3 vs 49 a day earlier

By Reuters Staff

(Corrects day of week to Wednesday in first paragraph)

SHANGHAI, Nov 4 (Reuters) - China on Wednesday reported 17 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for Nov. 3, compared with 49 cases a day earlier, the health authority said.

Of the new infections, 15 were imported cases, the National Health Commission said in a statement. There were no new deaths.

China also reported 128 new asymptomatic patients, compared with 61 a day earlier.

As of Nov. 3, mainland China had a total of 86,087 confirmed coronavirus cases, it said. The country’s death toll from the coronavirus remained unchanged at 4,634. (Reporting by Josh Horwitz and Wang Jing; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

