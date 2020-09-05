Chinese Labor Unrest
RPT-Mainland China reports 10 new Covid-19 cases vs 25 a day earlier

Sept 5 (Reuters) - Mainland China reported 10 new COVID-19 cases on Sept. 4, down from 25 reported a day earlier, the country’s national health authority said on Saturday.

The National Health Commission said in a statement that all the new cases were imported, marking the 20th consecutive day with no locally transmitted infections.

The number of new asymptomatic cases also fell to eight from 26 a day earlier. China does not count symptomless infections as confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The total confirmed COVID-19 cases for mainland China now stands at 85,112, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634. (Reporting by Dominique Patton; Editing by William Mallard)

