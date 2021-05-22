UPDATE 1-China reports 10 new mainland COVID-19 cases vs 24 a day earlier

(Adds detail, background)

BEIJING, May 22 (Reuters) - China reported 10 new COVID-19 cases on May 21, down from 24 cases a day earlier, the country’s national health authority said on Saturday.

The National Health Commission said in a statement that nine of the new cases were imported infections. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, dropped to 23 from 25 a day earlier.

The new local case was found in Guangzhou in southern Guangdong province, a manufacturing hub for smartphones, autos and house appliances. This was the first new case in the province since Aug. 14 last year.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China stand at 90,954, while the death toll is unchanged at 4,636.