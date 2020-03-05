China says consumer sales steadying after virus hit, trade still severe

BEIJING, March 5 (Reuters) - Sales in China’s consumer market stabilized in late February as people gradually returned to work after efforts to curb the coronavirus outbreak had succeeded in some places, Wang Bin, Deputy Director of the Department of Market Operation and Consumption at the Ministry of Commerce said on Thursday.

China’s foreign trade is facing a severe situation, but the impact from the coronavirus outbreak on foreign trade is temporary, said Li Xingqian, director of the foreign trade department at the commerce ministry. (Reporting by Xu Jing, Stella Qiu and Vincent Lee; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)