UPDATE 1-Chinese county in lockdown after coronavirus cases

BEIJING, April 1 (Reuters) - A county in central China’s Henan province said on Wednesday it had virtually banned all outbound movement of people, following several cases of coronavirus infection in the area.

No one can travel out of Jia county without proper authorisation, the county, which has a population of about 600,000, said in a post on its social media account. Additionally, residents are not allowed to leave their homes for work unless they have clearance to do so.

Henan province reported one confirmed case in Luohe city on Saturday. Local authorities said the infected person had been in contact with two doctors based in Jia county who later tested positive for the virus even though they had showed no symptoms. (Reporting by Colin Qian and Ryan Woo; Editing by Catherine Evans)